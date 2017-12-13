‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Demands Court Take Away Ex’s Visitation Rights

Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska DeBoer is taking major legal steps after her ex Adam Lind’s recent arrest.

Houska is reportedly filing a motion to stop Lind from being able to see his daughter Aubree, 8, according to Radar.

The Clerk of Court for Lincoln County, where the couple lives, confirmed to the publication that Houska had filed for a change in parenting time on Dec. 8.

“She wants to cut back on Aubree going to Adam’s parent’s house,” a source told Radar. “She wants more of a regular grandparent visitation, not a visitation like the other parent where she has to go every other weekend. Maybe just once a month.”

The insider added that Lind is “hardly ever there” when Aubree visits with his parents, who are required to supervise visits with their oldest son.

“She doesn’t see the point in Aubree having to go to his parents every other weekend,” they said. “Aubree is getting older. The older the kid get, the more friends and activities take up their time, especially on the weekends.”

Although Houska wants to limit visitation, the insider stressed she doesn’t want the grandparents out of the little girl’s life for good.

Lind was arrested in November under allegations of domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend and then again on Dec. 5 for violating the no-contact order between them. On the same day of the December arrest, he was scheduled to appear in court after ex-fiance Stasia Huber filed for a restraining order against him, alleging he was physically abusive and used methamphetamines. The order was granted for five years.

In the past, Houska has filed to change Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer after she wed husband Cole DeBoer in October 2016. Both of Houska’s legal dealings with her ex will be addressed at the same court hearing.

Photo credit: MTV