‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Celebrate Second Wedding Ceremony

Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska finally got her dream wedding reception over the weekend.

Shortly after celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Cole DeBoer, the couple hosted a reception in honor of their matrimony. The MTV personality decided to postpone the reception until after her son Watson was born.

Yesterday was absolutely incredible💕 we got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboer A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Houska and DeBoer gathered their closest family and friends for the rustic affair, which was filled with plenty of dancing, delicious cake and memories to last a lifetime.

The bride looked gorgeous in her white lace gown with an elegant train, while the groom wore khakis and suspenders.

“Yesterday was absolutely incredible,” 26-year-old mother of two penned on Instagram. “We got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboer”

The couple officially tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2016. In celebration of their anniversary, Houska took to Instagram, writing, “I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife.”