‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Chelsea Houska Celebrates Halloween in Spooky Skeleton Costume

Teen Mom 2 fan favorite Chelsea Houska is looking great and celebrating Halloween with her new husband and two kids.

The 26-year-old went with a classic Halloween look in a skeleton onesie, accompanying her were-husband Cole DeBoer, who she married in 2016. The two are posing with their children Watson and Aubree, who are dressed as a mummy and skunk.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member captioned the family pic with a simple skull and crossbones emoji.

Earlier this month the happy couple finally got their dream wedding reception almost a year after they originally tied the know.

The two had decided to wait until Chelsea had given birth to son Watson before hosting the big event.