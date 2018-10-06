‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Will Undergo Multiple Surgeries for Health and Cosmetic Issues

Teen Mom 2 personality Briana DeJesus revealed to followers that she intends to undergo multiple surgeries in the near future.

The mother of two apparently has a hernia that she needs operated on. However, she also intends to receive plastic surgery at the same time she undergoes the hernia operation.

“Y’all probably think I’m crazy, but any recommendations on surgeons in or out of country, DM me ASAP,” DeJesus wrote on social media. “Since you guys are flooding my DMs – I have a hernia that I want to get rid of, and I want to go even smaller than I am now. (Yes working out and eating right is an option and I will do that.) [Laughing out loud].”

After that revelation, DeJesus talked with Radar Online about her plans for the procedures and elaborated on exactly why she needs them done.

“I have a hernia by my belly button, and I am starting to look into doctors to have surgery to remove it,” she said. “While I’m getting that taken care of, I also want to get a little bit smaller size-wise. Yes, I understand that I’m not heavy, but if I’m having surgery done, I might as well kill two birds with one stone.”

The MTV personality, who also appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3, has no time table on when she will go under the knife.

“There’s nothing set in stone regarding when I’ll have the procedure done, and I’m just starting to explore doctors now,” she said.

While other Teen Mom personalities have tried to keep their plastic surgery procedures under wraps, DeJesus has vowed to keep fans looped in on the matter.

“Of course, I’m open with my fans, so I’ll keep them posted on what happens and when,” she said.

In the same interview, DeJesus also revealed why she would not return to Dr. Miami, the doctor who performed several cosmetic operations on her earlier in 2018.

“As far as not using Dr. Miami, it’s simply because he is just a plastic surgeon, and I need the hernia taken care of, as well,” she said. “And that’s not something I’d want him taking care of. And that’s that.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.