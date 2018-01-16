Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus Announces Split from Javi Marroquin

The fairytale between Briana De Jesus and boyfriend Javi Marroquin did not end in happily ever after.

The Teen Mom 2 confirmed the break-up via her Instagram Tuesday.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus, 23, said in a statement to Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

The couple hinted at their relationship on social media for some time before Marroquin, 25, confirmed to PEOPLE in October that he and DeJesus were dating — a coupling that initially was not received well by his ex-wife (and DeJesus’ Teen Mom costar), Kailyn Lowry.

“We are dating,” Marroquin said. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.

According to PEOPLE, DeJesus has two daughters: 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 6-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry. He also has a close relationship with his former-stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

