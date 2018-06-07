Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Says Her Life ‘Literally Just Took a Turn’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus sparked a social media fire last week when she penned a cryptic social media post that had many thinking she was pregnant with baby number three.

On June 1, DeJesus took to Twitter to write, “My life literally just took a turn just now and I’m like uhhhhhhhhh what now.”

Fans took this to mean that her daughters, Nova, 6, and Stella, 11 months, would soon be big sisters to another DeJesus baby.

But she was quick to clear up speculation, tweeting soon after, “And no I’m not pregnant [laugh out loud].”

She didn’t go further with fans about what the life-changing circumstances she’s dealing with actually are, but fans were happy to go in on her for causing drama with her first post.

DeJesus has her hands full for sure. Not only is she dealing with her own two children, but she’s also trying to navigate her own show.

While she and co-star Kailyn Lowry were never especially close, things between the two nearly got physical at the most recent reunion filming after the two began feuding over DeJesus’ brief relationship with Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Marroquin, for his part, is currently expecting a child with his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, they announced last week. But DeJesus claims she’s not jealous of this new development.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Briana DeJesus

