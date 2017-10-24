‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Briana DeJesus Praises Jenelle Evans for ‘Keeping It Real’ During Reunion

While Jenelle Evans‘ behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion might have been crazy enough to halt production temporarily, she’s being praised by at least one cast member, Briana DeJesus, for keeping it real.

The only person who kept it real thru out the whole reunion. 💪 #nofakesh-t @j_evans1219 A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

“The only person who kept it real thru the whole reunion. #nofakesh-t,” DeJesus captioned a picture of she and Evans backstage during the reunion filming.

Evans and her new husband David Eason were blamed for much of the drama backstage this weekend, with Evans getting into a fight with ex Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend as well as her mother. Eason was also accused of pulling a knife out at the cast party.

Evans took to Instagram live earlier this week claiming that she was being unfairly blamed for the scuffle and downplayed Eason’s knife-wielding as frustrated balloon popping.

Griffith took to social media soon after Evans’ Instagram live, saying that Eason was the aggressor in the fight, not his girlfriend.

“Unsealed files of the biggest lies on planet Earth,” he captioned the video.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special airs on Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.