Briana DeJesus Accuses Ex Javi Marroquin of Harassment After Split

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin are lovers scorned — and they aren’t afraid to show it.

In their latest feud, the Teen Mom 2 cast member claims her ex has been harassing her over her friendships with former boyfriends, while she claims he is busy cozying up to an old lover of his own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeJesus told Blasting News that since the pair broke up in January over disagreements about her plastic surgery plans, Marroquin has been worried about her every move. He flew to Florida to be with her during the surgeries, but quickly left after fans assume he was angry that her baby daddy Devoin Austin was also there for support.

Marroquin was heated to learn that Austin has been living with the ex to help her recover from her multiple cosmetic procedures. She also spent Valentine’s Day with her ex-boyfriend Dre.

“Javi needs to stop being bitter about the breakup with Devoin and about Dre,” she said. “He texted me about why I got a teddy bear and why I got my nails done and why Devoin is living with me now. He needs to stop harassing me and go worry about the relationship between Kailyn [Lowry] and him.”

DeJesus’ reference to Teen Mom castmate Lowry stems from their ongoing entangled drama during and after her relationship with Marroquin, who shares a child with Lowry. On a recent episode of Lowry’s podcast, she and Marroquin discussed the hope for their own rekindled romance (read: no hope) and his future with DeJesus.

But despite his wishy-washy answer, DeJesus blasted the couple and seems to share the same sentiment now.

“I don’t want nothing to do with Javi. I am completely over it and ready to move the f— on. If he continues to harass me, I will leak all texts and info,” she threatened.

Amidst the drama, Marroquin wrote in now-deleted tweets that while he could engage in the shady public feud, he opted to keep the receipts to himself.

“I have full conversations but we don’t have to go there. Y’all don’t know what’s going [on]. I don’t need to belittle or disrespect anyone. Just not in me anymore. I made that mistake once. I’ve lived and learned,” he said.

“Stay silent. The real ones around you know what’s good. That’s all that matters. Those that make noise want attention. That’s how I live my life now,” Marroquin continued.

DeJesus and Marroquin began dating last fall and seemed to be enjoying life as a long-distance couple, with rumors of their engagement swirling into the New Year.

But the rumors were met with news of the messy breakup — which doesn’t seem to be subsiding any time soon.