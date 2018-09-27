‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Briana DeJesus’ Ex Devoin Austin Hospitalized

Former Teen Mom 2 star Devoin Austin, Briana DeJesus‘ ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Nova, was reportedly hospitalized.

Austin was hospitalized on Tuesday, telling his followers on Instagram, “Just took an ambulance to the hospital. You guys pray for me please,” reports InTouch Weekly.

In another message on his Instagram Story, Austin added, “Times like THIS… being single sucks.” Then, Austin thanked his fans for their support, and assured everyone he is okay. “Thanks for all the love everyone. I’m holding on OK.”

“Thanks for all the love everyone. I’m holding on OK,” Austin later wrote on Twitter. “Really felt like I was having a stroke. At the age of 26.”

Austin’s hospitalization inspired fans to head to Reddit, where fans tried to piece together details of the emergency. Others were a little skeptical about it, noting that he took time out of his emergency to post about it on social media.

“It could be something minor but because he doesn’t have a car or a drivers license, he needed an ambulance. Which is totally understandable, but sucks for him because ambulance rides are super expensive,” one person wrote.

Austin is the father of DeJesus’ eldest daughter, Nova, 7. DeJesus is also the mother of 1-year-old daughter Stella, whose father is ex-boyfriend Luis.

DeJesus has said in the past that she is often raising her daughters by herself, but Nova has appeared in Austin’s recent Instagram posts. The two also reunited for Nova’s seventh birthday on Sept. 10.

“Devoin is Devoin. He’s back and forth. Nothing has changed,” DeJesus told Blasting News in January. “So basically things are status quo. I’m continuing to raise my daughters on my own with the help of my mom and sister. I can only continue to hope one day things change as I’d love for my girls to have their dads in their lives, but at this time that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen with Luis at all and with Devoin on any consistent basis.”

Earlier this month, InTouch Weekly reported that Austin was chatting with Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant‘s Ashley Jones, which convinced fans that the two are flirting. Ashley later told the tabloid she “adores [Devoin] and Stella,” while Austin said “she’s fine” and included a heart-eyes emoji.

Last year, Austin spent almost a month in St. Lucie County Jail in Florida after he was arrested for marijuana possession. He also had run-ins with the law in 2012 and 2013.

Teen Mom 2 wrapped its eighth season in August and will return next year.