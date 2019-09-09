‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Celebrates Daughter Nova’s 8th Birthday With Over-the-Top Bash

Briana DeJesus didn’t hold back when it came to ringing in daughter Nova’s eighth year right! The Teen Mom 2 star went all-out for her oldest’s birthday bash, sharing photos of the colorful Lalaloopsy-themed occasion on Instagram Sunday. In addition to a custom three-tiered cake, a handful of vendors came together to create matching cake pops, decorations and favors for the kids who attended the party, which looks like it was held at a local gymnastics facility.

It looked like all the kids had a great time, beaming up out of the foam block pit as they celebrated the occasion. It seems like a solid day of fun for the whole crew, which must have been nice for DeJesus considering what’s about to kick off this week on MTV.

Ahead of the Teen Mom 2 season premiere Tuesday, DeJesus opened up to Radar Online about what’s been going on in her life since the last time fans saw her on TV, revealing it will be a tough period of time to watch back.

“To be honest, I’m not really looking forward to this season airing at all. It starts on Tuesday, but God knows what they’re going to show in it,” she told the outlet. “Obviously, at the end of last season on the reunion, you all saw the clip with me confronting Devoin [Austin] when he was drunk and supposed to be watching Nova. You’ll see the fall out of that and it’s not too pretty.”

Viewers will also see the end of her relationship with boyfriend John Rodriguez, which she revealed publicly last month.

“Nothing major happened to make us break up; rather, it was just that we weren’t giving each other what we initially were,” DeJesus explained. “The honeymoon phase ended, and we just weren’t making each other happy anymore. …It happens in relationships and I don’t fault either one of us for it. I am currently single and enjoying this phase of my life.”

There’s plenty of non-romantic drama playing out as well as DeJesus awaits the construction of a brand new home being built for her, her mother and her sister.

“Yes, my Mom and sister will be moving in with me and I could care less about the negative comments I’ve received regarding that,” DeJesus said of her living situation. “My mom and sister have always been there for my daughters and I so I’m not going to suddenly abandon them because I’m moving to a bigger place. They’re my family and I will continue to take care of them as I see fit, regardless of what anyone else thinks about that.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for a brand-new season Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

