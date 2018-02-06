Unseen ‘Teen Mom 2’ Moment Shows What Cast Really Thinks of Briana DeJesus

The Teen Mom 2 cast didn’t hold back during the Behind the Scenes special Monday when, in a unseen moment from before this most recent season, they learned that Briana DeJesus would be joining them on the MTV series.

“Are we allowed to talk about Briana?” Kailyn Lowry asks a producer, who answers in the affirmative. “[The other moms] are all pissed.”

When asked about DeJesus’ addition, Leah Messer Calvert tried to be more diplomatic. “I don’t really have anything against anyone,” she says. “I’m gonna support whoever’s part of the show until they give me a reason not to.”

Chelsea Houska DeBoer was at a loss when asked by producers. “I don’t know what you want me to say,” she says, adding, “Everyone thinks she’s replacing me.”

Jenelle Evans implies she’s heard things from the other moms about her new castmate, but tells producers, “I’m gonna let them speak about it on their own.”

One Teen Mom 2 cast member whose response was especially telling was Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who went to visit DeJesus in her dressing room after an MTV special filming.

“Your mom tried hooking me and Briana up, but you’re pregnant,” he tells DeJesus’ sister, before turning to the expectant mom herself and saying, “You got my number.”

Fittingly enough, DeJesus and Marroquin announced in October they were dating, much to Lowry’s consternation.

During their three-month relationship, the new couple spent much of their time trading jabs with Lowry online until DeJesus announced in mid-January that they were calling things off.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said.

The couple briefly reunited last week while DeJesus went under the knife for a “mommy makeover” courtesy of Dr. Miami, but split again when DeJesus’ baby daddy showed up to take care of her post-op.

“I should’ve never went,” he told Radar Friday. “I should’ve went to L.A. like I was supposed to. We broke up for a reason and yesterday reassured me that.”

“At the end of the day a good relationship with my sons mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to kail for my actions,” Marroquin tweeted Friday of his ex-wife and their 4-year-old son.

