‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Blasts Her Exes, MTV in Heated Rant

Briana DeJesus has a bone to pick with both her exes and MTV. The Teen Mom 2 star went on a social media rant Tuesday that had fans concerned about her situation before quickly deleting everything.

The MTV personality began her rant, “I wish I could vent on here but I can’t,” before adding soon after, “Honestly f— my baby daddies right now [laughing my a— off].”

DeJesus has long had problems with Devoin Austin, with whom she shares 7-year-old Stella, and Luis Hernandez, with whom she shares 1-year-old Nova, asking them to step up financially and when it comes to being in their daughters’ lives throughout her time on the MTV show.

There appears to be more going on with the reunion filming coming up, however, with DeJesus continuing on Twitter, “All I am going to say is, this ‘tv show’ I am on means nothing to me…the only thing I care about are both my kids…and if you are willing to put my kids in danger we got some real problems.”

“I’ll kill for my kids,” she ended ominously.

The exact details of DeJesus’ crisis remain a mystery, but shortly before she deleted all her posts, the reality personality clapped back at a follower who suggested she “vent to [her] family.”

“I have,” she snapped, before wiping her timeline of the whole thing.

DeJesus has been worked up surrounding the reunion filming since last month, when she and cast member Jenelle Evans announced they would be refusing to attend the Season 9 filming.

Soon after taking a stand, however, both women walked back their refusal.

“Kidding guys, I have to go to the reunion cause I’m A PART OF THE CAST you know,” DeJesus wrote on Twitter at the time. “just had to regulate some stuff but everything is all gravy [crazy-eye emoji] see y’all in [New York City] next week.”

She added that during the filming, Austin would be coming face-to-face with new boyfriend John Rodriguez for the first time.

“Don’t know how I feel about that, but I guess we shall all find out,” she wrote.

Hernandez, however, appears to have gone ghost when it comes to appearing on the special: “And I highly doubt Luis will be there due to nobody being able to get in contact with him but that’s fine,” she added.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Mack / Contributor