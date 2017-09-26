‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Released From Prison

Teen Mom 2 star Briana Dejesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin has been released from jail.

“He was released today,” a St. Lucie County Jail spokesperson told Radar. “He had a court date today. He got time served.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Austin was put behind bars on drug-related charges. He was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on August 25.

He failed to appear in court for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and a warrant was then issued for his arrest. Austin was held at the Orange County Correctional Facility and later transferred to St. Lucie County Jail. Until his court date on September 25, Austin remained in lockup without bond.

This wasn’t Austin’s first run-in with the law. Back in 2012, he was arrested for drug possession, however, the charges were later dropped. That same year, Austin was arrested and pleaded guilty to theft.

In 2013, Austin got himself arrested on two separate occasions. He was arrested for possession of marijuana in March and then arrested for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in September.

According to DeJesus, Austin is constantly in and out of their daughter Nova’s life. The 23-year-old reality star claims that he is only present when the cameras are rolling for the MTV show.

“All that you see is because the cameras are around,” she told Radar. “He wasn’t around prior to that. He ended up in jail and I haven’t spoken to him. I might go visit him just to see where his head is at, but that’s up in the air.”

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus was shown becoming a mother again as she welcomed her second child. She was shown in the hospital giving birth to Stella as her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Luis, watched.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.