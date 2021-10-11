‘Teen Mom 2’: Ashley Jones Reacts to Pregnancy Rumors

Ashley Jones is not pregnant and wants people to stop worrying about her uterus. The Teen Mom 2 star recently had a Q&A with fans on her Instagram stories. Jones is already the mother of four-year-old Holly, whom she had during Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Jones has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Holly’s father, Bar Smith. On the last season of Teen Mom 2, the couple got engaged.

But the 24-year-old says she and Smith are not expecting baby number 2. One fan wrote in and asked Jones, “Are you having a baby? Little sibling for Holly?” Jones answered by responding back: “Everyone has been asking me if I’m pregnant lately. It’s funny because just a year ago I was so skinny everyone was concerned. I’m not pregnant. I’m 150lbs and full all the time.”

Another fan asked Jones how she was able to pack on the pounds. “I just started eating anything and everything. I do not recommend lol but it worked for me. I was a 4, now I’m a size 10 in Zara.”

Despite being engaged, Jones is not in a rush to add to her family. She told Us Weekly in 2020: “As of right now, I’m content with the one kid that I have. I am a very school-driven person and like to be in school. I see myself being in school for a very long time.”

Jones graduated with her associate’s degree and was working in her field. In addition to her work with MTV, she’s also a lifestyle vlogger with a popular YouTube channel. Jones also has her own products, including making and selling candles and body butter from scratch.

Smith, on the other hand, has had a more difficult time finding his path. He dropped out of school, but with Jones’ support, he was able to obtain his GED. Now, he’s interested in attending college as well.