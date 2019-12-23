‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Writes ‘Just Be Yourself’ and Twitter Has Words

Jenelle Evans is urging her female followers to completely be themselves, urging them not to “do anything extra” to try and earn the affections of those around them. The former Teen Mom 2 star sent the solid piece of advice out on Twitter Saturday, but her message wasn’t exactly received positively by everyone based on her past behavior.

Ladies, don’t ever think u have to do anything extra for people to like you. Just be yourself 👌🏼 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 21, 2019

Many of Evans’ Twitter followers were quick to tell her to take her own advice before dishing it out.

Oh dear, life advice from the train wreck. — Edward (@UberEdward) December 21, 2019

When you start doing that in your own life you can give me advice. Until then, be quiet and focus on actually doing the things that you say people should do. pic.twitter.com/E7jdZ7npna — GladysJane (@CallMeSirGodamt) December 21, 2019

Says the lady who morphs into whomever she’s dating 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/naT3BXb05t — AF Hulk (@AF_Hulk) December 21, 2019

Others praised Evans for what they saw as an attempt to change some of her more negative traits, with one of her followers responding, “Love the new positive you! I hope 2020 brings you lots of blessings!”

Another added, “Sometimes it takes you going through hell to see this.. I as a fan but also as a Twitter friend and as a woman that has been through more than most can imagine I am proud of u Jenelle and I hope you and the kids have a fabulous Christmas and new year!!!!”

“I’m really liking the new Jenelle,” yet another chimed in. “I’m just hoping its original and not some kind of ruse.”

Evans certainly has been proclaiming a lot of changes for herself since announcing in October she was leaving her husband of two years, David Eason, alleging in a restraining order filing that he was physically and emotionally abusive.

“Given his actions,” she wrote in documents obtained by E! News in November, “and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

