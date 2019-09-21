‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Updates Fans on Husband David Eason’s Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans gave fans an update on David Eason‘s custody battle over his son Kaden. The Teen Mom 2 alum interacted with her followers on Instagram Friday during a Q&A session and answered many questions from the current drama of her former co-stars, her hopes for the future and her relationship with her husband. Weeks after the couple made headlines after publicly lashing out at his ex Olivia Leedham, claiming they are afraid for the 5-year-old’s safety, Evans provided new information on the case.

A fan asked Evans at the time: “How (sic) David other son going (sic)? (I can’t remember his name sorry)”

“Kaden? His ex is still refusing to answer phone calls, texts and visits for no reason. Going to court about it [eye roll emoji],” Evans responded on her Instagram Stories.

A judge in North Carolina reportedly granted sole legal and physical custody of Kaden to Leedham on June 29. Radar reported earlier this month that Eason saw his son every other weekend starting in January 2018. Things changed in July that year after Kaden allegedly “began displaying a series of alarming behaviors related to visitation.”

Kaden allegedly “would cry uncontrollably,” “beg not to visit” his father and become “evasive” when questioned about why he did not want to go.

Eason’s visitations were reportedly suspended in November 2018, with the documents citing Evans’ October 911 call in which she claimed Eason had assaulted her while the children were sleeping in the house. The documents also cited a video on Instagram Eason posted showing multiple weapons in his home.

The publication reported at the time Eason is allowed to talk to Kaden on Skype two days a week. The arrangement did not seem to be working for the couple, however, after both Eason and Evans slammed Leedham publicly.

“I am super scared for my son Kaden’s safety. His mother is on drugs and has kept him from me for a long time trying to hide her bad habits,” Eason wrote on Facebook in early September. “This woman has kept Kaden from me since before he was born, when she asked me to sign a paper saying I didn’t have to be the dad. Olivia was always very abuse (sic) towards me and even put my son’s life in danger several time [sic] while she was pregnant.”

Evans also commented at the time, after Leedham started a GoFundMe page to help protect Kaden from them. The couple also set up their own GoFundMe page.

“David and I are very concerned with Kaden’s situation being in/out of a different home every 2 months, different men he doesn’t know and having to call them ‘Daddy,’ being abusive towards men she dates, and her drug addictions to adderall/alcohol,” Jenelle said on social media at the time.