‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Says Having Kids Home Is Keeping Her and Husband David Eason ‘Humble’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are celebrating having spent the summer bonding with their kids, after a tense custody battle stemmed from him killing his wife’s dog. The Teen Mom 2 alum, who lost her position on the show due to the same scandal, hit the interview circuit this week after the launch of Jenelle Evans JE Cosmetics and spoke about how having her family reunite has changed their dynamics.

“It’s been very great because it’s really keeping us humble,” She told Us Weekly Monday. “[It’s] been having us focus on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a No. 1 priority.”

“We want to make them happy,” she added. “In the background, I have a big support team that’s out here working for me behind the scenes, and a lot of people don’t see that. I have to be a mom and live in North Carolina, but behind the scenes I am doing a lot.”

Evans has spoken out on many of the developments of her and Eason’s lives as she promotes the launch of her cosmetics line. Her press tour also coincides with the premiere of Teen Mom 2, which will see Jade Cline replace Evans on the series after the show dropped her following her family’s dog drama.

Eason spoke on the dog slaying in an interview with PEOPLE Now Monday, attempting to justify his actions.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason told the outlet. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

“If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again,” he continued. “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Evans also said she hoped the dog situation would have been handled privately — despite the fact she was the one to tell everyone what happened in a post on her Instagram.

“David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people are scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective,” Evans said. “His father taught him, ‘Don’t let any animal hurt you’ … and he just thought what he was doing was best.”

“He does realize that what he did was wrong. And he does realize that he shouldn’t have done it. And he said, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t realize how bad it was going to hurt everyone,’” she added.