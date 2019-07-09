‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Status of CPS, Court Cases

Jenelle Evans revealed Monday that her custody case is officially closed after she and husband David Eason regained custody of their kids last week. In an Instagram Q&A with her fans on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star said that Child Protective Services didn’t have sufficient evidence against her and Eason to continue.

“Do you still have an open CPS case or did they close out? Is court with them all done with?” one fan asked.

“Court is completely done with,” Evans answered. “The CPS case is dismissed. Everything they had as evidence was basically all hearsay.”

A judge ruled last week that Evans and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, as well as Evans’ 5-year-old son, Kaiser, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, could return home more than a month after a different judge ruled they should leave their custody temporarily. During that time, Ensley stayed with Evan’s mother, Barbara Evans, who has also cared for Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace for most of his life. Kaiser stayed with his father, Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith, while Maryssa reportedly stayed with a family member.

The three children were taken from Evans and Eason’s custody after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget, in their backyard after it allegedly nipped at Ensley. Evans wrote in her Q&A on Monday that it was a difficult decision to stay with Eason following the incident.

“Honestly yes,” Evans told one of her Instagram followers who asked. “We were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

Although last week’s ruling does not affect Barbara’s custody of Jace, Evans revealed in another part of her Q&A that Jace “will live with us full time soon but not now.”

Barbara Evans told RadarOnline that the judge’s decision to allow Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa back home was “an injustice to the children.”

“We are all sick to our stomachs,” she said, adding that she was “going to fight for these children.”

Griffith spoke out Sunday after losing custody of Kaiser, writing on Twitter that “I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at the moment.”

Evans, on the other hand, told PEOPLE that she was “ecstatic” to have custody of her kids again. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219