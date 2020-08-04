'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Hurricane Isaias Damage to Her Mom's House

✖

Jenelle Evans is updating her followers after Hurricane Isaias, now a tropical storm, hit the east coast late Monday in North Carolina, where the former Teen Mom 2 star and her family live. The reality personality took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal that while she, husband David Eason and their three children are safe from the storm's damage, a tree hit mom Barbara Evans' home.

While she didn't expand on what kind of damage Barb was facing, Jenelle seemed relieved, having previously tweeted her worries about tornadoes touching down in the area, urging her neighbors to "brace" themselves for the storm's impact. According to the National Weather Service, there have been more than a dozen reports of tornadoes since Monday night from North Carolina to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. Isaias is now centered over eastern Maryland and is moving to the northeast at 35 mph.

Safe from the storm but a tree hit my moms house. 😫 #HurricaneIsaias2020 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) August 4, 2020

Jenelle's followers were quick to wish her well, offering their thoughts and prayers to Barb as she attempts to rebuild whatever kind of damage resulted from the tree falling on her house.

I pray that she is okay! — Mandy Smith (@MandyLynne08) August 4, 2020

Oh no NOT BABS house! Sending prayers to your mom! — Kelly E ❤️💙 (@kelly_evinger) August 4, 2020

Glad to hear that you and your family are safe. Houses can be replaced people cant. — Cecilia Marie (@Cecilia37879328) August 4, 2020

While any fan of Teen Mom 2 has watched Jenelle and Barbara go at each other for years, the two have worked on repairing their relationship over the past few years. In February, Evans told PopCulture that she and her mom were continuing to do well as she was living in Nashville during a brief separation from Eason, with Babs even watching sons Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and 3-year-old daughter Ensley while she was away. "We're good actually. We talk like every day and we're getting along," Evans said at the time. I mean some days are bad, of course, but every typical mother-daughter relationship is like that."

Barbara has been spending time with her grandkids during quarantine as well, sharing a photo of Ensley laying on the beach on Oak Island, North Carolina in May with the caption, "Ensley catching some Sun. Yay !! Beach is open." That same week, she shared footage of Jace playing on an inflatable slide in the backyard, captioning it, "Keeping entertained during Covid 19. Still on stay at home orders."