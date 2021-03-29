'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Makes Candid Admission After Firing

✖

Jenelle Evans misses filming Teen Mom 2 after being fired from the MTV show in May 2019 when husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog. The former reality personality admitted to Us Weekly Monday that she needed to move on emotionally and with her career almost two years after being let go from the series.

"It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you," she told the outlet. "You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into." The 16 and Pregnant alum added that she felt the show let her go when she needed it the most. "I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn’t completely a horrible person when we stopped filming," she explained.

Lately, Evans said she had to unfollow former castmate Briana DeJesus on Instagram after having a difficult time watching her film on social media. "I feel like I don’t have bad blood with anybody, but I’m, you know, keeping things civil, not really talking to anybody," she explained. "I unfollowed [Briana] recently because seeing her film with the crew makes me upset."

Evans has been keeping busy with her own YouTube channel, releasing series about her troubles with Child Protection Services and brief separation from Eason following the dog incident. Chronicling her life on YouTube helps fill in the "big gap" between the end of her time on Teen Mom 2 for people following her. "A lot of people question what happened, so I just wanted people to know the truth," she said.

Recently, Evans revealed on her channel that she has a "fluid-filled cyst" in her spinal cord, which she has self-diagnosed as possibly the rare condition syringomyelia after getting back the results of an MRI. While she hasn't followed up with her doctor about the MRI findings, the former MTV star said she's been having "really bad" neck problems for months.

"This is the one [diagnosis] that I think relates to [my] condition a lot, unfortunately," she said. "It’s chiari malformation – a condition in which the brain tissues protrude into your spinal canal. I’m having a lot of neck pain and I’m having the neck cracking all the way right here where the base of my skull is and a little bit above my collarbone. I don’t know what’s wrong with my neck, but whatever’s wrong with my neck obviously caused me to get a cyst and that’s not good. None of this is good."