‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Shares Photo of Daughter Maryssa After Robbery Claims

David Eason shared a sweet photo of his daughter Maryssa following his claims that he was robbed while in Tennessee. The Instagram photo captured the 11-year-old at her school dance while rocking some jeans and a green top with glasses. In the pictures’s caption — which was shared the following day — explains to fans that she had an absolute blast at her dance with friends.

Despite the drama that has surrounded Eason and his family the last year or so, fans did show their love and support in the comment section, with one writing, “She is so pretty,” while someone else echoed, “What a little beauty.”

“She is growing up so fast [heart emoji] Enjoy every minute! She is beautiful [heart emoji],” another follower said.

Recently, Eason claimed that his North Carolina home was robbed while in Tennessee for court hearings amid his split with estranged wife Jenelle Evans. Eason described in detail the damages done to his home when speaking with Champion Daily, even indicating that he feels he might know the person behind what happened, even though he didn’t mention names.

“When I arrived home on November 27th from Nashville, Tenn., I immediately knew my house had been broken into,” he explained. “I changed the locks before I left. So whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with,” he continued, indicating he thinks it may be someone he knows who is responsible for the break-in.

“A lot of stuff was taken, including many of my personal belongings to be missing as well,” he continued. “It’s really low for anyone to steal someone’s tools when that’s what they use to make a living and that’s their livelihood altogether. Not only was the entire house destroyed, but the kids rooms look like they were flipped upside down. It took several days to clean it all up when I had already been cleaning for a month to try to catch up on things that had been ignored for a while. The house was spotless when I left and came back to this.”

He even added that what happened has added a lot of stress to his plate, considering his divorce with Evans is happening at the same time.

“This has all been very stressful, and it’s taking some time getting over the fact that people broke in and destroyed my house,” he said.