‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Shares Photo of His ‘Most Precious Sweet Girl Ever’ Amid Jenelle Evans Drama

Amid the fallout of his split with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, David Eason has remained active on social media — though locking and unlocking his accounts — and posting photos of his daughter, Ensley, while interacting with his followers. On Saturday, just before he locked his account again, Eason captioned a photo of his daughter, “Missing my precious baby so much!” The day after, he stuck to the trend and shared another photo of Ensley: “The most precious sweet girl ever,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram The most precious sweet girl ever A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:55am PST

It was back in October when Evans announced that she had filed for divorce from the welder. She and the kids have since relocated to Nashville.

One user first pointed out in the comments section, “What about your other daughter?” Eason has two kids, a son and a daughter, from a precious marriage with his ex ,Whitney Johnson.

He hasn’t responded to the remark but one of his followers replied, “It’s O.K. to post a picture with one child with a complement (sic) for them and not the other at the same time.”

Outside of that exchange, many of the responses to his photo have been reassuring.

“She is beautiful, I am so sorry you can not see your daughter,” one user commented.

“I know it will be hard but try and be nice to Jenelle and co-parent with her. What your little girl sees now is what she’ll accept from a man when she’s grown,” another wrote.

Along with the photo he shared of Ensley earlier in the weekend, Eason has made it a habit of announcing among his Instagram followers how much he misses her. He uploaded a video on Nov. 21 of his daughter on a hunting trip. In that, he wrote, “I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:47am PST

He and Evans find themselves in the middle of a court battle as to who gains custody of Ensley. When Evans filed for the restraining order, which has been extended recently, it shared multiple incidents of physical and verbal abuse that occurred over their two-year marriage.

The two tied the knot back on Sept. 23, 2017.