‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Adam Lind Behind Bars Again

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska's ex Adam Lind is behind bars once again after being taken into custody by police early Monday.

The MTV personality was arrested for an alleged "new violation of a stalking protection order," Officer Kastner of the Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota told Radar on Monday.

"He had two warrants, both served on him. His court date will be tomorrow, Tuesday, May 29," Officer Kastner said.

According to the Minnehaha inmate listing report, Lind is facing charges of "violation of a stalking protection order," "violation of protection or no contact order," and "non-support of a minor child." No bond was listed, so Lind won't be released out of jail by paying a bond until a bail amount is set by the assigned judge during a hearing.

Houska's ex was taken into custody early in the morning on Memorial Day at 3:37 a.m., police said. A warrant had been issued for his arrest in April.

This isn't Lind's first brush with the police. Recently, he has been in trouble for allegedly stalking his on-again, off-again girlfriend Brooke Beaton, who filed a restraining order against him several years ago, as previously reported.

Due to his pending legal issues, Lind is not permitted to see his daughter with Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, 8-year-old Aubree, outside of supervised visitation. According to court documents obtained by Radar in January, Lind is no longer be permitted to interact with Aubree, but his parents are still allowed scheduled visits with their granddaughter.

"One weekend a month Aubree will be with his parents from Friday to Sunday. Adam may not be present when Aubree is with Donna," a court document noted.

But Lind was caught allegedly spending time with his daughter while visiting his parents, causing Houska to lose it over the violation of the custody agreement.

A source told Radar, "Chelsea let his parents have her for a couple of hours. It wasn't their time to have her."

The insider said that Lind, who faced drug use and domestic violence claims over the past year, was at his parents' during a weekend earlier this year, and posted a Snapchat of himself hanging out with his daughter.

"[Chelsea is] livid and won't do that anymore. These grandparents haven't learned a damn thing. [One] can definitely tell where Adam gets the rules and law don't apply to him attitude," the source told Radar.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Adam Lind