TBS Still Airing Dana White's Slap-Fight Show Despite Physical Altercation With His Wife

Content warning: Domestic violence. There have been rumors of Dana White's new reality television show being shelved due to his altercation with his wife on New Year's Eve. But according to Deadline, the show Power Slap: Road to the Title is still a go, but the premiere of the series has been pushed back from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18. Instead of Power Slap: Road to the Title premiering on Jan. 11, TBS showed a repeat of Young Sheldon.

Power Slap is a new sports league created by White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian in partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Endeavor. The league features competitors across the world competing to showcase their power, technique and resolve. Power Slap: Road to the Title will include eight episodes and is produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

Alex Asbury is a dangerous man on the @PowerSlapLeague podium -- a former college football player with some SERIOUS power 💥



[ Power Slap: Road to the Title | Wednesday January 18, 10P/ET on TBS ] pic.twitter.com/fZdzbcfqEs — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

"I'm very excited for the launch of Power Slap," White said in a statement back in November. "I've been working on this since 2017. I saw some footage of slap fighting on social media and I was instantly hooked. From the first day I saw it, I felt like this could be big. I knew what needed to be done to make it a real sport just like we did with MMA. We got it sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) with defined rules, rankings and weight classes. Power Slap is built for the modern sports fan."

Over the holidays, White was caught on video hitting his wife after she hit him at a nightclub in Mexico. The UFC president apologized for the fight, saying "You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s— together. We've got three kids.

"This is one of those situations that's horrible, I'm embarrassed — but it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now."