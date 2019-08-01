Tarek El Moussa ‘Very Into’ New Flame Heather Rae Young After PDA Pictures Surface

Tarek El Moussa is jumping into his romance with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young with both feet, a source close to the Flip or Flop star told Us Weekly soon after photos of the new couple smooching surfaced earlier this week.

“Tarek is very into Heather and likes her a lot,” the source said of their relationship. “He thinks she has great, positive energy.”

El Moussa also “loves the fact that she’s a realtor like him and that she’s a reality star because she understands his lifestyle.”

The Netflix star, whom fans have noted looked like El Moussa’s ex, Christina Anstead, made headlines when they were seen kissing on the HGTV personality’s boat at the Portofino Hotel and Marina in Redondo Beach, California.

It’s good to see El Moussa move on following the finalization of his divorce from Anstead in January 2018, in which they agreed to share custody of children Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3. The former married couple is still working together, however, starring alongside one another in a new season of Flip or Flop, premiering in August.

Christina moved on less than a year after the divorce was final, marrying husband Ant Anstead in December 2018 in a backyard ceremony involving both her children from her marriage to El Moussa and his children from a previous relationship.

In January, El Moussa indicated he wasn’t quite there himself in an interview with Life & Style, saying of the divorce, “It was an awful process. [But it also] caused me to be a much better dad. My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome.”

“I can’t even imagine being in a relationship right now,” he admitted of his own love life at the time. “Divorce was tough, and I’m still recovering, you know?”

Photo credit: Getty