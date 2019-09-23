Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With New Girlfriend and Ex-Wife Christina Anstead

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are celebrating their little girl’s 9th birthday as a blended family, even bringing in El Moussa’s new girlfriend Heather Rae Young for the party. The Flip or Flop stars demonstrated their pro co-parenting skills over the weekend while ringing in another year with their daughter Taylor.

“Today is the big day!!!!!!!! It’s my Baby Girls Birthday!!!!!” El Moussa captioned a photo of his ex-wife and children at the party. “Boy does time fly!! I can’t believe Tay is 9 years old!! I remember when we filmed the home video and Tay was in Christina’s belly!”

“I’ll tell you what…there is NO WAY I would have survived the last few years if it wasn’t for my little girl,” he continued. “We are so close and she’s my best friend in the world! Before I was a parent, I never realized how much I could love a child.”

Raising Taylor keeps him “grounded” and motivated, he added: I’m seriously the luckiest dad alive!!” he said. “This little girl is my Rock! She keeps me grounded and motivates me to be better every day. Happy birthday from the world Tay we all love and adore you!!”

The HGTV personality also shared a photo with Young and his daughter.

“We had the best time at Taylor’s 9th birthday party at her moms today!!” he wrote. “While the kids were swimming I was in the corner shoving cheeseburgers down my mouth. … even after I promised myself I wouldn’t lol…#whatdiet”

“Seriously [Heather Rae Young] and I had a great time!” he continued. “It was the first time we were all together and it was great. Tay and all her friends got to make slime, play games in the back and swim! She had the best day and she SCORED at her soccer game again!”

The Selling Sunset star also had a great time celebrating with the family, saying she and Taylor have “really bonded” over the last few months.

“[Tarek El Moussa] & I had the best day celebrating this bundle of joy,” she wrote. “She really is such a funny, kind hearted, loving little girl. Her personality just shines so bright!!”

“Tay and I have really bonded the last few months,” she added. “She welcomed me with open arms & since then we have enjoyed our girly days, shopping getting our nails done & getting matching friendship necklaces. Happy happy birthday Tay!!”

