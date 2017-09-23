Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite for Daughter’s Birthday

It's been a year since HGTV couple, Tarek and Christina El Moussa split up and filed for divorce. But the two are proving family always comes first.

Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese .... Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful. Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama. Love you more than the 🌝🌙⭐️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

On Friday, Christina took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her with ex Tarek as the two came together to celebrate their daughter Taylor Reese's birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday [Taylor Reese]" she captioned the image. "Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful. Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama. Love you more than the [moon and stars]."

Taylor Reese's father Tarek shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, "Happy 7th B-Day to my BIG girl!!!! UGH she's growing so fast!!! I was so excited when mommy brought donuts to class….than realized she didn't have enough for me."

Ahead of her birthday, the Flip or Flop cast member shared a series of photos the night before of their father-daughter date night, with the hashtag, "true love."

"DATE NIGHT!!! I can't believe my baby girl turns 7 tomorrow. LOL she said 'Daddy you better dress up fancy,'" he wrote. "OMG I'm obsessed with this girl!"

DATE NIGHT!!! I can't believe my baby girl turns 7 tomorrow😥. LOL she said "Daddy you better dress up fancy". SWIPE to see the date night photos!!! OMG I'm obsessed with this girl! #truelove A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The two, who have been effectively co-parenting their children, are also parents to 2-year-old son Brayden.

The reality stars revealed their split last December, following an altercation in May 2016 that involved a gun and the police.

Photo credit: Twitter / @dbxn

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!