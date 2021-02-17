Tamron Hall Defends Sherry Pie Interview Following Outrage From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars

✖

Tamron Hall is defending her decision to interview disqualified RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie, whose real name is Joey Gugliemelli, after receiving criticism from Drag Race stars and fans. Amid the backlash for what some viewed as giving Gugliemelli a platform, Hall opened Tuesday's episode of her namesake talk show by addressing the social media commentary, stating that the interview should not be considered as promoting the 29-year-old.

Speaking directly to viewers, Hall noted that she has "been a reporter for 30 years," explaining that during this time she has "conducted and watched interviews with people who have done bad things. I've interviewed rapists, I've interviewed murderers." She said that such interviews are "not giving away your platform; it's called an interview. And people who do bad things are interviewed."

Today’s show, here’s what I have to say. pic.twitter.com/koGJB36JPk — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 16, 2021

Hall invited Gugliemelli to appear on her talk show for an interview nearly a year after several men came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. According to the victims, Gugliemelli posed as a casting director named Allison Mossey to coax others into submitting fake audition tapes with exploitative material. Gugliemelli, who later apologized for their actions in a Facebook post, was later disqualified from Season 12 of VH1's Drag Race.

"We believe the men who've gone on record about Sherry Pie. We believe in being fair, and we don’t give free passes...I don't give free passes," Hall said, adding that she and her producers accepted "no conditions" on the interview. "We've offered no opportunity to promote a book, a podcast, anything that could be seen as profiting."

Her opening monologue came after she sparked immense social media backlash after announcing Monday that Gugliemelli would be on the show. Jackie Cox, who had been a contestant during Gugliemelli's season, on Twitter issued a public call for the Tamron Hall Show "to reconsider giving Sherry Pie access to the platform of national television to tell their side of the story without first speaking with the victims of her abuses and allowing them to weigh in on their own trauma." Season 11 contestant Yuhua Hamasaki tweeted, "Shame on the production team." Ben Shimkus, one of Gugliemelli's victims, also responded to the interview, writing, "Just so we are all clear on this, I spoke with producers at [Tamron Hall Show] and told them that I and the 20 victims that I spoke to today DO NOT want them to air a segment with Sherry Pie. They're going to air it despite the all of our requests."

During the Tuesday interview, Gugliemelli began by stating, "first want to say that there are no 'allegations.' I admit to my wrongdoings and horrible behavior." Gugliemelli went on to apologize, stating, "I can't even begin to imagine the pain and the trauma that I've caused." The former Drag Race contestant also explained they have been "doing cognitive behavioral therapy."