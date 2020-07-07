'Sweet Home Sextuplets': Courtney Stumbles Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner for 19 People in Her Mobile Home in Exclusive Clip

✖

Courtney Waldrop may be in over her head when it comes to cooking Thanksgiving dinner for 19 people! Soon after moving into a mobile home with her husband Eric and their nine kids, the overwhelmed hostess brings in the big guns to help prepare for the holiday meal in a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

Feeling a little overwhelmed getting used to her new surroundings as the Waldrop's family home is renovated to fit the needs of the growing family, Courtney is trying to keep a positive attitude when it comes to hosting almost 20 people in her home for Thanksgiving. "I don't know where everyone's gonna sit, but we can sit on the floor, we can sit on the couches. I don't know," she tells the camera. "Stand up at the island? That's usually what Eric and I do when we eat."

As the Turkey Day cooking crew debates the difference between female and male turkeys, eliciting laughter from everyone, Courtney shirks from the bewilderment of her family when she admits she just now took the turkey from the freezer, neglecting to thaw the meat before it has to go in the oven. Running hot water from the sink over the semi-frozen turkey might be "disgusting," but Courtney thinks it will work well enough with 19 hungry mouths to feed.

"So I'm hoping this works because I would hate for the family to only have side dishes as their option," she says as the bird is put in the oven. Despite the planned menu of ham, dressing, string bean casserole. green beans, sweet potato casserole and corn, Courtney says the star of the meal will be the turkey, so it's important that the traditional centerpiece will turn out perfectly.

The smell of burning takes Courtney quickly out of her feeling of success, as she turns around to see smoke emanating from her oven. Assured that the small amount of smoke is probably just the oven burning off some left over bits, Courtney can calm down, especially once she realizes it wasn't her who was smoking. "I thought I was on fire!" she jokes to the camera.

As for the turkey, the fate of the main dish remains to be seen. "I mean I would love for my family to get to eat a turkey on Thanksgiving," she says. But will Courtney be able to pull off such a massive meal in her newly-downsized space? Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. For more from PopCulture on TLC's latest shows, click here.