Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘Swamp People’ Cast Member Chase Landry

This Swamp People cast member is in big trouble, and not from a rogue gator this time.

A warrant was issued for cast member Chase Landry’s arrest after he failed to appear in a Louisiana court Monday for the start of his trial for allegedly firing on another boat while gator hunting, reports TMZ.

The victim’s shrimp boat was the only thing that was damaged when Landry shot at it in September 2016, but the reality show cast member didn’t win any points with authorities for taking off, only to be caught while driving down the highway soon after.

Landry admitted to firing a gun, but said he did so because he thought the other boat was coming straight for him. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Landry’s lawyer did appear in court Monday, and TMZ has reached out to him to see where his client might be.

Photo credit: History Channel, Louisiana State Police