‘Swamp People’ Cast Members Silent Amid Arrest Warrant Drama

Swamp People cast member Chase Landry currently has an warrant out for his arrest, but his fellow History Channel personalities are remaining mum on the matter.

The social media accounts of cast members Jacob Landry, Troy Landry, Bruce Mitchell, R.J. Molinere and Jay Paul Molinere have all remained silent since the news broke on Tuesday night.

Former cast members Marie Lacoste and Brandon Hotard have also not acknowledged Chase’s legal troubles.

Louisiana State Police issued the warrant after Chase failed to appear in court Monday. He is being tried for allegedly firing on another boat while gator hunting in September 2016.

Chase admitted to firing at and damaging the boat, but says he only did it because it was headed straight for his own vessel. He apparently didn’t hang around the scene, and was caught by authorities driving down a nearby highway some time later.

His lawyer did appear in court Monday, but Chase was nowhere in sight .

Chase has also not spoken about the matter on his accounts.