‘Survivor’ Recap: Who Was Eliminated Tonight?

Week 4 of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, and host Jeff Probst is already telling the contestants to “drop their buffs!”

Tonight’s episode began with a tribal shakeup. Ashley, Alan, Desi, Joe and Devon became the new blue tribe, Levu. Ryan, Alli, Chrissy, JB and Roark became the new yellow tribe, Soko. Finally, Jessica, Mike, Cole, Lauren and Ben made up the new red tribe, Yawa.

Without a chance to get to know their new teammates, Jeff Probst introduced an immediate reward challenge. The winning team would receive bananas, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and potato chips. The Yawa tribe easily won the reward, leaving the other two tribes disappointed.

Jessica found a secret advantage in her bag of chips that gives her the opportunity to block someone’s vote during the next tribal council. If her tribe doesn’t go to council this episode, she must give it to someone on the losing tribe.

Just as they did with the reward challenge, Yawa quickly won the immunity challenge. Soko came in second, sending Levu to tribal council. Joe still has his immunity idol that he found in the first episode, and Devon is given the secret advantage from Jessica. However, when he read the paper at tribal council, it said that he was the one who was blocked from voting.

Before the votes were read, Joe played the idol on himself, guaranteeing him safety. Jeff read the votes, and they were split down the middle. Two votes for Joe, two for Alan. Since Joe used the idol on himself, Alan became the fourth contestant voted off Survivor.

