[Spoiler] Wins ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ After Historic Tie-Breaking Vote

Wendall Holland reversed the curse of Survivor: Ghost Island. The contestant managed to outwit, outplay and outlast his fellow tribe members during this historic season of the CBS reality show, which ended in a tie for the first time ever.

It wasn’t easy to achieve victory during Wednesday’s two-hour finale, however, ending up in a tie between he and Domenick Abbate, the first tie to ever happen in Survivor history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laurel Johnson, the third member of the final council, cast the deciding vote.

Domenick and Wendall dominated almost the entire season with a combination of both their physical and mental strength, heading into the finale each with an idol, which proved to make the final tribal council a seriously dramatic time. Sebastian Noel, Donathan Hurley and Angela Perkins also gave it their all during the finale, but didn’t make it to the finale council.

Donathan, having melted down during last week’s tribal council, didn’t prove much of a threat for the dynamic duo, who curried favor with Laurel during last week’s reward session. Sebastian played a mostly straightforward game the entire season, but was targeted by Domenick and Wendall early on during the finale. Angela was a strong competitor, but found herself on the outside of almost every voting strategy.

Despite having a second vote obtained on Ghost Island, Sebastian found himself going home after the first tribal council when Domenick played a fake idol that lured the rest of the tribe into a false sense of security.

During the second tribal council, Donathan found himself going home after Wendall played his immunity idol for fellow competitor Laurel.

Winning individual immunity before the final three decision, Domenick decided to take Laurel with him to the last tribal council, leaving Wendall and Angela to face off in the fire challenge.

After a tense kindling session, Wendall earned his spot in the finale with a roaring fire, leaving Angela with only ashes, and a spot on the jury.

The trio, who once were 3/4 of a mighty alliance, then had to prove their worth to the jury, showcasing their gameplay, personality and strength to the people they beat to the $1 million finish line. In the end, they couldn’t choose the contestant who they thought best embodied the Survivor motto — outwit, outplay, outlast, leaving Laurel to choose the man she thought of as a brother.

Photo credit: CBS