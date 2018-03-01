‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ Eliminates Two Contestants in Premiere

They never had a chance.

Stephanie Gonzalez and Jacob Derwin were almost immediately evicted from Survivor: Ghost Island by their fellow competitors during the two-hour season premiere Wednesday evening.

Gonzalez was the first to go, being voted out during the episode’s first tribal council with five of the six initial votes. Kentucky native Donathan Hurley also received one vote to go home, but was safe for now.

Derwin, a self-professed Survivor superfan was eliminated in the second tribal council of the night, receiving four votes. James Lim received two votes after messing up an immunity challenge for his tribe, and Michael Yerger received one vote to go home from Derwin, who said he needed to “talk less and listen more.”

What played a part in Derwin’s elimination was certainly his foolish play to fabricate an immunity idol early on.

After being the first contestant sent to Ghost Island, Derwin returned with lies about what the island had in store for his predecessors, and made a fake immunity idol to try and keep him on the show during the second elimination.

But after claiming he “forgot” the note that comes with an immunity idol on Ghost Island, his teammates immediately became suspicious.

“If you’re gonna make up a story, you better think it through,” Brendan Shapiro said in a confessional. “There’s no way this Survivor nerd forgot the note that came with the immunity idol on Ghost Island.”

In his post-tribal council elimination, Derwin said he was “embarrassed” by his poor performance.

“I don’t know if I even have a game to be proud of,” he said. “It sounds pathetic, but it hurts me very much.”

Domenick Abbate, who actually found an immunity idol while sneaking about in the night, also went the route of fake idol, stashing his real one and creating a fake one with which to trick teammate Chris Noble. Abbate’s recreation was a bit more realistic, and included the note that came with an authentic idol, but Noble still wasn’t buying it.

“I knew I had him hook, line and sinker,” Abbate told the camera, before the show cut to Noble saying, “Something about it is just off.”

Noble continued: “If my instinct tells me something is off, I have to go with it.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.