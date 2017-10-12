Who Was Voted off ‘Survivor’ Tonight?

(Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the newest episode of Survivor)

The new season of Survivor, titled “Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers,” premiered on CBS last month, and the intensity hasn’t even begun slowing down. Pitting three teams against one another, and splitting those teams up based on the contestants’ job in real life, puts an interesting spin on this new season of the competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tonight, Patrick became the third person voted off of the Survivor island.

Up Next: Nikki Bella Opens up About DWTS Injury

During the elimination challenge, Patrick made a selfish move when he wouldn’t let anyone else on his team knock down a set of blocks. Because of his mistake, the Hustler team lost the challenge and went back to tribal council for the second time in a row.

As the group prepared to Tribal Council, the big debate was between Lauren and Patrick. The other tribe members felt that they could trust Lauren, but that she was the outcast of the tribe and that she didn’t bring much to the team. They also felt that Patrick was a great competitor but that he was too much of a wild card.

When it came time to cast the votes, the tribe decided that Patrick needed to go.

Now, the Hustler tribe is at a serious disadvantage going forward. The group is left with just four members while the Heroes and Healers have five and six members, respectively.

Survivor will continue to raise the stakes as Season 35 continues this fall. New episodes will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

More Reality TV: