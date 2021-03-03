'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Engaged to Boyfriend Des Bishop

✖

Summer House star Hannah Berner has revealed that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, Des Bishop. Speaking to PEOPLE, Berner shared that Bishop popped the big question on Valentine's Day. "We're very excited," she added. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know." Berner, 29, then went on to recount the story of just how the proposal went down. "When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," she said, explaining that the proposal was a throwback to this cute part of their budding relationship.

"On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you.'" Berner eventually looked to see that Bishop had gone down on one knee, which caught her by surprise. "I'm in bed with my Invisalign on, and my breath is terrible," she jokes. "And he's just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises."

Bishop, 45, is an Irish comedian who Berner began dating in July. "I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me," Bishop said of his romance with Berner. "When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."

Berner added, "He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh. I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him."

When it comes to the ring Bishop presented Berner when asking for her hand in marriage, the Bravo's Chat Room host absolutely loves it. "It's just perfect because I can wear it with my sweats. I can wear it more dressed up," she says. "And I feel like it's, as my friends would say, very me."

Finally, Berner and Bishop are not planning to wait too long to say their "I Do's," and they have no intention of letting the global COVID-19 pandemic stop them from starting the next chapter of their lives. "We want to get married sooner than later," said Berner. "He's my best friend. Why wait?"