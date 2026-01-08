‘Suddenly Amish’: Esme Clashes With Her Amish Hosts Over Glam in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Suddenly Amish star Esme isn’t having an easy time transitioning into Amish culture.

Six non-Amish individuals take on the journey of a lifetime as they leave their “English” lifestyle behind for a chance to step into a deeply traditional Amish community in TLC’s all-new show, which premieres on Jan. 13, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the drama to come.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Amish hosts Emma and James go through 25-year-old Esmerelda’s bags on day one if the experiment, they question the large quantities of skincare she brought with her.

“That looks like makeup,” James points out, as Esme responds, “No, I swear it’s not. It’s like for your eyes.”

tlc

Emma points out that in her Amish community, the women are not permitted to wear makeup, which is a standard Esme will be expected to meet as well. “You do see people get so wrapped up in their self-image that they get Botox shots,” James adds in a confessional. “Enough to the point they look a little bit like fish.”

With Esme’s luggage barely passing inspection, Emma and James are quick to point out her fake nails and eyelashes, which are also against the Amish rules. “It’s not how the Amish culture does,” Emma tells her. “We’ll have to take it.”

But Esme isn’t having it, telling Emma that she won’t be turning over her glam anytime soon.

“Looks like we have a situation here,” James says in a confessional. “We can’t have these English defying our rules on day one. I mean, they are here to fit in, so I’m left with no choice except to bring Sarah and Allen in to see if they can work with Esmerelda.”

Play video

Bringing in the seasoned Amish mentors to chat with Esme, Allen tells her she’ll have to take her nails off if she has any plans of milking a cow. “Well then, I guess I won’t be milking any cows!” Esme snaps back.

“You wanted to join the Amish culture, but yet you don’t want to give up your nails and eyelashes,” Allen questions, as Esme responds, “No! You already took our makeup, you already took our clothes, you’re just like yanking everything from us at once, and it’s so hard to just deal with everything.”

“I already feel not secure in myself already,” an emotional Esme tells the cameras. “Growing up, my mom, she also grew up like that. She’s always ready; she doesn’t go anywhere without makeup, so I feel like I just grew up thinking that’s the only way, I guess, to feel pretty. I don’t know.”

Will Esme be able to give up her glam for a shot at living the Amish lifestyle?

Suddenly Amish premieres Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.