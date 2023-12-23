Former Dixie Chicks Singer Dies in Car Crash: Laura Lynch Was 65

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of The Dixie Chicks, has died in a car crash, according to family member and law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ. Lynch, who was in the group from 1990–1993 and helped co-found the act, passed away on Friday near El Paso, Texas. She was 65.

According to TMZ's report, which is not attributed to an individual reporter, the Texas Highway Patrol's "preliminary investigation shows that Laura was heading east on Highway 62, and that another car heading west attempted to pass another vehicle in front of it on a two-way undivided portion of the highway. As that car tried going around, it ended up hitting Laura's vehicle head-on... and killed her."

The outlet's sources say the country musician died at the scene of the accident, while the other driver, whose name has not been made public, is hospitalized with "non-life-threatening injuries." An investigation into the crash is under way. Lynch's cousin, Mick Lynch, first confirmed she was the victim in the crash, which occurred as the former Dixie Chicks member was driving to Dell City, Texas.

The group, who is now known as "The Chicks," issued a statement via Facebook about Lynch's death. Fellow co-founders Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire signed the statement, in addition to Natalie Maines, who joined the band in 1995.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," the band said in a statement. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light...her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."

Lynch recorded three albums as a member of the group: 1990's Thank Heavens for Dale Evans, 1992's Little Ol' Cowgirl and 1993's Shouldn't a Told You That. While the group wouldn't break through to a massive audience until 1998's Wide Open Spaces, Lynch contributions to the group helped introduce them to the country music world.