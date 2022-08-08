'Street Outlaws' Fans Send Condolences After Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash During Filming

Street Outlaws fans are in mourning after the death of Ryan Fellows. The stunt driver was killed in a car crash near Las Vegas early Sunday morning while filming a new episode of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $9,000 for Fwllows' family. Fellows was 41.

Fellows was racing another driver for the eighth of nine races being filmed for the Discovery Channel show, sources told TMZ. Fellows drove a gold Nissan 240z and lost control near the finish line. His car rolled over and caught fire. Witnesses could not get to Fellows in time. Production was canceled for the rest of the day.

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," a Discovery spokesperson tweeted Monday. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz and their children Josiah, 18, and Olivia, 10. His friends established a GoFundMe page to help his family. "The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family," the GuFundMe page reads.