Stormy Daniels Reportedly Pulls out of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Stormy Daniels will not be appearing on the UK Celebrity Big Brother after pulling out of the reality show last minute, reports Deadline Thursday.

The adult film star who claimed to be paid hush money to cover up having sex with President Donald Trump was teased heavily to be appearing on the new season of the British reality series, which premiered Thursday, but did not enter the Big Brother house after contract negotiations reportedly broke down last minute.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, reportedly showed up for preliminary tapings of the Channel 5 show, but despite agreeing to a $1 million fee for the month-long shoot, was allegedly offered only $250,000 to stay for a week. Channel 5 has not commented on Daniels’ non-appearance.

The current celebrities who have been confirmed to be appearing on the show are Cheers star Kirstie Alley, model Chloe Ayling, former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen, Bad Girls Club‘s Natalie Nunn, former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett, TV psychic Sally Morgan, Married at First Sight‘s Ben Jardine, The Only Way Is Essex‘s Dan Osborne, comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli, former Liverpool soccer player Jermaine Pennant, rogue trader Nick Leeson, Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas and “Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves.

“I’ve never been incarcerated and I’ve never been institutionalized, and I thought what better place to go than Big Brother Britain. I could experience prison in an institution without really having to go there,” Alley said, as reported by Deadline.

“I act a lot wilder and do a lot of things I wouldn’t do in the United States when I leave the country. … You sort of feel uninhibited when you’re in another country, like you get a free pass to do stupid things. So I thought it sounded like a good idea to come over here and do stupid things. I’ve lived long enough that I’ve seen it all … but I’m not very patient for people who are mean and crazy, so they will just have to be friends with the other mean and crazy people.”

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, also announced she will be competing for control of the house this season, but has yet to enter it.

Photo credit: ABC