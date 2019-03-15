‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets Updates Fans on Health After Heart Attack

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets is fighting off a lung infection while in the hospital following a heart attack.

The reality personality shared new photos from the hospital Thursday after revealing earlier in the week he had suffered a “mild heart attack.”

Alongside a selfie from his hospital bed, “The Gambler” wrote, “Someone get me a effing cheeseburger and a malt!”

He continued, “Just kidding I got this man, heart will be fine it’s the infection in the lungs taking me down.”

In a subsequent photo gallery, Sheets shared a snap of surgeons performing what appears to be the procedure he underwent Tuesday on his heart, and second of granddaughter Zoie Sheets holding his hand, connected to an IV.

“Zoie has been so strong thru (sic) this she made a special moment to hold my hand and tell me I was her everything and she loved me,” he captioned the photos.

Zoie has been at her grandfather’s side consistently since he suffered the heart attack, with the A&E reality star previously sharing a full photo of the two in the hospital with the caption, “Thanks for coming to see me Zoie love you. You are a strong girl.”

Tuesday, the reality personality revealed he had been admitted to the hospital after months of being ill.

“Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans,” he began on Instagram. “I’ve been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lungs, today I am having surgery so all your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride.”

He added of the fiancée, Romney Snyder, “Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women (sic) and I love her.”

Sheets previously underwent a dramatic physical transformation, losing more than 100 lbs. after splitting with wife Kimber Wuefel in 2016.

“My joints hurt. My body hurt. I was tired of exercise with no results. Plus, I had to get away from eating cheeseburgers and making bad choices on the set, Nutrisystem was the easy answer,” Sheets explained of his decision to get healthy at the time.

Get well soon!

