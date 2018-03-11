Steve-O Says ‘Jackass’ Castmates Locked Him in Psych Ward to Start Sobriety

Steve-O celebrated 10 years of sobriety by reflecting on his addiction and how his Jackass castmates helped put an end to his addiction.

The former MTV personality took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself from his days as an addict.

The troubling photo shows Steve-O surrounded by dozens of whippets capsules, with more boxes of them on standby. He’s holding whipped cream cannister, which is used to inhale the nitrous oxide gas inside the capsules.

The former Wild Boyz cast member is shown holding a cigarette with a crazed look on his face and red eyes. There is also a bottle alcohol in the background.

While the photo paints a dark picture, Steve-O’s caption is meant to inspire. He uses it to show just how far he has come since those days.

“Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug,” he wrote.

From there, Steve-O revealed that Johnny Knoxville and other members of the Jackass team sent him to a psychiatric ward a decade ago, which kickstarted his sobriety.

“I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for [Johnny Knoxville] and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began,” he wrote. “Thank you, dudes, I love you.”

Steve-O had previously touched on his experience in the psychiatric ward at the time of his initial treatment. That experience made him realize the dangers of his behavior and just how messed up he was.

“Before the day when Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, Big Regg, Swizz, Rick Kosick, Dimitry Elyaschevich, Cordell Mansfield and Trip Taylor came to my home and, physically, forced me into the hospital (where I was placed on a 5150 ‘hold’), I had thought of ‘bipolar’ as a ‘good’ thing,” he wrote at the time. “I rationally deduced that, with our time in this life being so limited, it was productive to stick to nothing but extremely high ‘highs,’ and extremely low ‘lows.’

He added, “After four days in a psychiatric ward (a.k.a. ‘looney bin,’ a.k.a. ‘cuckoo’s nest’) it has dawned on me that a great deal of what I produced, while on narcotics-induced ‘highs,’ was a bunch of manic bulls– that made little-to-no sense and, furthermore, was devastating to those who love me the most.”