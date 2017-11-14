‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Shows Breast Reduction Scars

Stassi Schroeder is showing off her body, scars and all.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a new topless photo on Instagram Monday, giving fans another look at her breast reduction surgery scars after her procedure in November 2015.

“That Kardashian a— tho,” the 29-year-old captioned the side shot.

Schroeder underwent the reduction and breast lift to shrink her breast size from a DDD to a D, which resulted in deep scars along her underboob area.

When the SUR waitress went in for her recent sexy photoshoot with Marina Tolot — which is where her most recent snap was taken — she was adamant that her scars not be photoshopped from the final shots.

“I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves,” Schroeder told PEOPLE. “It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”

Even with the scars, Schroeder said her reduction was “the best decision of my life,” and added that it has had multiple positive impacts on her life.

“My nipples are seven inches higher than they used to be and it’s awesome. I refuse to wear a bra now,” she said. “I refuse to wear a bra because I’m so excited that I have smaller boobs and that my nipples are not pointed down to my knees. It is one of the best decisions that I ever made.”

And though Schroeder captioned her latest sultry snap with a nod to the Kardashians’ famous assets, she slams the current culture of impossible “thin, yet curvy” beauty standards.

“We live in the world of the Kardashians right now, and we have to have waist trainers and boobs and a butt,” Schroeder said. “If we don’t have a small waist with that we’re not that attractive and everything is hush hush and I don’t like that.”

She added that her surgery has helped her to become more confident and in love with her own body.