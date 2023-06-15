'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Green's Brother Worth Dies at Age 36

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green is mourning the death of brother Worth Green. The Bravo star's family member, who was born Richard Worthington Green, died on June 8 at age 36, the family confirmed on Wednesday in a statement, saying that "heartbroken is an understatement" when it comes to the loss.

"Worth left this world on top of the world -- he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," Taylor and her family told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends." The family continued, "Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Taylor's sister, Catie King, was the first to break the news on Instagram, writing alongside photos of Worth, "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. 'I love you to the moon and back.'" Taylor's ex and fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose commented that Worth was "absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with."

An online obituary for Worth praised him as a "beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible." The obituary read, "His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger. He had a love for travel which began when he moved to South Korea after college where he taught English as a second language. One of his favorite trips was playing his newfound passion of golf in Ireland with friends. Worth was no doubt an adventurer. He loved spending time at Lake James and spent many family and friend gatherings there making beautiful memories."

"Worth had recently started a small men's group in Raleigh to reflect on life and challenge each other's faith in Christ," the obituary continued. "There is no doubt Worth is now in deep, meaningful conversations with Jesus about any and everything." Worth "loved his family dearly" and was a "vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader." A funeral will be held Saturday.