‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Arrested for Assault and Battery

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was arrested Tuesday morning in Charleston, South Carolina on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree, multiple news outlets report.

According to Charleston County Detention Center records, the reality star and former South Carolina state treasurer remains in custody as of noon ET Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear.

The 56-year-old spent five seasons on Bravo’s Southern Charm before announcing his exit last month. He has also been accused of sexual assault by two women; following the allegations, he did not appear for the show’s reunion taping.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote on Twitter last month when he announced his decision to leave the reality series. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Before appearing on Southern Charm, Ravenel was the South Carolina state treasurer in 2007 before resigning from the post after he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges, the Greenville News reports.

In May, an alleged victim reported an alleged incident with Ravenel that occurred in January 2015. The incidents listed on the investigation report are “sex offense” and “forcible rape.”

The allegation did not result in Ravenel’s firing, as Bravo clarified at the time that he had not been fired, as the investigation into the sexual assault charges was still ongoing.

“No decision has been made yet and the investigation is still ongoing,” a source close to the network told PEOPLE at the time.

The second set of allegations came against him from “Nanny Dawn,” the woman who looked after his children Kensie and Saint and who also appeared on Southern Charm. Police were investigating Dawn’s allegations of sexual assault against Ravenel.

In addition to the two assault allegations above, Ravenel was also previously accused by real estate agent Ashley Perkins of harassing her mother after she went on a date with him.

Ravenel’s lawyer blamed the accusations on his fame, saying it has made him a “vulnerable target for such claims.”

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s lawyer Richard P. Terbrusch told PEOPLE in a statement. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”