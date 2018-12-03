‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Hopes ’34 Is a Lot Better Than 33′ Amid Thomas Ravenel Assault Case

Ashley Jacobs is hoping for a better 34th year after one filled with trouble for the Southern Charm star.

Saturday, the Bravo star, who sparked rumors last month that she had reunited with ex Thomas Ravenel, 56, shared a video of herself blowing out a candle while celebrating her birthday.

“Hope 34 is a lot better than 33!” Jacobs captioned the video.

After a season of drama between Jacobs and Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn Dennis, the reality personality announced in August that she and her boyfriend were calling things off amid allegations of sexual assault made against him by multiple women.

At the time, she penned a lengthy note to Ravenel on social media, writing, “For all the crap we went through together this past year, the good really does outweigh the bad. You can’t go through stuff like that and just pretend like it never happened, like the person that got you through some of the toughest times of your life now means nothing to you.”

“You were my boyfriend during a time in my life when I needed you and you needed me,” she added. “I don’t know how much I believe in the idea of fate, but if it exists, I know it brought you and me together for a reason… even if we weren’t made to last forever.”

“We might not be creating new memories anymore, but I still treasure the ones we have, and I’d do it all again knowing how things turned out in the end,” Jacobs concluded. “Thank you for the memories, the good and the bad, and I’ll forever cherish them till the day I leave this world. I was lucky to have met you, Thomas. I look forward to being good friends for a long, long time….”

Since then, the two have been spotted putting on the PDA together in both September and October, leaving fans to speculate they could be back together. But Ravenel has more than romance on his mind right now, facing charges of assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who used to nanny for him accused him of rape. The case will be going to trial after a judge found probable cause for the case to go to trial in November.

Prior to his death in an October plane crash, Ravenel’s late attorney Richard P. Terbrusch denied the accusation, as well as that by a woman who was allegedly assaulted on a date with Ravenel, in a statement to PEOPLE.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” he said at the time of the initial accusation. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ravenel will not be returning to Southern Charm, Bravo has confirmed, after Ravenel tweeted in August, “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Likewise, Jacobs has said she will not be returning to the Bravo series, saying on Instagram in November, that she has “been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends” and she does not “want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Ashley Jacobs