Fox Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and Four Other Shows

So You Think You Can Dance is waltzing back into Fox this summer.

The network announced the fan-favorite dancing competition will return for season 15 on Monday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Cat Deeley will return as host, along with judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network also announced premiere dates for four of its other summer series, TVLine reports, kicking off on Tuesday, May 29 with the premieres of Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx, at 8 p.m. and the Andy Cohen-hosted matchmaking show Love Connection at 9 p.m. ET.

MasterChef will premiere its ninth season with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. The network revealed two new episodes will also air the following week on June 6. Then, beginning Wednesday, June 13, the cooking competition show will be followed by Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 9 p.m., a new series in which the iconic chef travels around the country attempting to rescue failing restaurants in just one day.

The network also announced the airdate for the 2018 Miss USA competition. Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the competition will air live on Monday, May 21 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, airing with a tape-delay on the West Coast.

According to Deadline, auditions for the 15th season of So You Think You Can Dance kick off in March in New York and Los Angeles for dancers ages 18-30.

During the audition rounds, the most talented dancers compete in front of the judges for a spot at “The Academy” callback rounds in Los Angeles. At the end of the callback rounds, judges choose the season’s top dancers to move on in the competition.

Those who are selected work with world-renowned choreographers and compete live each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

Over the course of its 14 seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has received 59 Emmy Award nominations and earned 15 wins. The show also drew more than 190 million video views and social engagements on leading social platforms.

“I am always blown away by the sheer level of raw talent on this show,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Broadcasting Company. “These are real people – unknown stars in their own right. And each week, they tell compelling, emotional stories through their craft. We can’t wait for Nigel, Mary, Vanessa and Cat to hit the road once again and uncover the phenomenal talent that’s out there.”

“It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful,” said Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer.

So You Think You Can Dance is executive-produced by co-creator Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.