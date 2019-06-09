‘Sisters Wives’ Star Meri Brown Puzzles Fans by Hinting at a ‘Rarity’ in New Photo

Meri Brown had her Instagram followers in a guessing game Saturday as the Sister Wives star shared a seemingly-simple photo of herself she hinted included a “rarity.”

In the picture, the TLC personality jokes she’s standing in front of a “random wall in Chicago,” rocking a black USA sweatshirt and casual chic jeans.

“Those of you who know me well knows what a rarity something is in this photo,” she captioned the post. “No not the USA, because I am all about all things Americana!! And all about the new #LuLaRoeAmber #MorePlease.”

While some people surmised it was her sunny smile or tan sneakers that were the unusual aspect of the photo, Brown took to Instagram as the comments piled up to reveal she was actually referencing her decision to wear black.

“I love all your guesses!” she added in the comments. “I never wear black so this is something seldom seen [laughing out loud]!”

When asked by a follower why she stayed away from the darker neutral, she explained, “I just don’t feel like it’s my best color. Now charcoal grey, I’m all over that!”

The reality personality recently traveled to Chicago from Disneyland as reports have circulated the Sister Wives family was spotted filming in the Windy City.

The Chicago Tribune reported there has been sightings of Kody Brown and his four wives — Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn — filming with a crew as they visited Meri’s 23-year-old daughter, Mariah, and her fiancée, Audrey Kriss over Memorial Day weekend.

Mariah and Kriss moved to the city in August 2019, with Mariah is enrolled in Loyola University Chicago’s dual degree program, offered by its Institute of Pastoral Studies and School of Social Work.

While fans speculated the end of the most recent season of the reality show that TLC might not renew the series for another season amid relatively low ratings, the sighting seems to confirm there will be more of the polygamous family on TV soon enough.

Photo credit: Instagram/Meri Brown