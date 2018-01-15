Reality

Social Media Knocks ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Tony’s Awkward Bridal Shop Behavior

Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives started off on an uncomfortable note when Tony Padron, the […]

Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives started off on an uncomfortable note when Tony Padron, the fiancé of daughter Mykelti Ann Brown, decided he wanted to go with Mykelti and her four mothers on a wedding dress shopping trip

The moms did not care for it, and neither did social media.

Tony quickly got on the parents’ nerves, making jokes about push-up bras and sparkly dresses. They all got particularly miffed when Mykelti came out with the third dress and he said, “That works.”

Luckily, after a few tries Mykelti found a dress she, her mothers and Tony all loved.

Photo: Twitter / @AllAboutdaTea

