Social Media Knocks ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Tony’s Awkward Bridal Shop Behavior

Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives started off on an uncomfortable note when Tony Padron, the fiancé of daughter Mykelti Ann Brown, decided he wanted to go with Mykelti and her four mothers on a wedding dress shopping trip

The moms did not care for it, and neither did social media.

Tony gives me the creeps. He’s creepier than the guy with the 4 wives. Mykelti must be desperate #SisterWives — Cybil (@Magnificentmom1) January 15, 2018

Why is Tony at the bridal shop?😬👰🏻 #SisterWives — Lisa (@Miamirealtygirl) January 15, 2018

Tony has to be the most opinionated groom I have seen. #SisterWives — Alex Harding (@AlexHarding699) January 15, 2018

Tony thinks he is amusing. His ass is rude and someone needs to tell him to shut up!! #sisterwives — Ani (@Team_Anissa) January 15, 2018

WHY IS TONY THERE??? #SisterWives — Suz Leyhane (@suz_leyhane) January 15, 2018

Quit asking Tony what he thinks Mykelti he’s making himself look worse by the minute #pigtony #SisterWives — Michelle C. (@Mwheeler08) January 15, 2018

Is Tony with his groomzilla-ness getting on everyone’s last nerve or it it just me? Why is he at the bridal shop picking wedding dresses? #SisterWives @tlc pic.twitter.com/aSk5EjyNi1 — John Yates (@JohnYates327) January 15, 2018

I dont find Tony funny or endearing.#sisterwives — Christina 🍩🎨📚🕉 (@xtinaw72) January 15, 2018

Tony looks like the type of guy that enjoys wearing a pushup bra. #SisterWives #nojudgement — Cybil (@Magnificentmom1) January 15, 2018

#SisterWives Tony is only going so he can get more TV time… — Michael Hollis (@hollmic) January 15, 2018

Hey Tony she can wear her hair how it makes HER feel best! Just shut your damn trap. Your opinion isn’t the only opinion. #sisterwives #saveMykelti from this nightmare marriage before it’s too late. — Roxanne Werly (@RoxanneWerly) January 15, 2018

Tony quickly got on the parents’ nerves, making jokes about push-up bras and sparkly dresses. They all got particularly miffed when Mykelti came out with the third dress and he said, “That works.”

Luckily, after a few tries Mykelti found a dress she, her mothers and Tony all loved.

Photo: Twitter / @AllAboutdaTea