‘Sister Wives’ Stars Spotted Filming for New Season in Chicago

The clues of an upcoming new season of Sister Wives are getting a little more obvious.

The Brown family has been dropping hints on social media lately about whether or not they will return to reality television, and while the last season ended on the big cliffhanger of whether the family would build a big house or a collection of homes on their land, it seems the storyline will be shifting to Chicago.

The Browns was spotted in the windy city alongside a film crew, making everyone believe they might be taping a new season of Sister Wives.

The family moved out of Las Vegas to the small town of Flagstaff, though the outlet reports camera crews have not been spotted there yet.

The Chicago Tribune writes Kody Brown‘s four wives — Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn — visited Meri’s 23-year-old daughter, Mariah, and her fiancée, Audrey Kriss over Memorial Day weekend.

The couple moved to the city back in August and Mariah is enrolled in Loyola University Chicago‘s dual degree program, offered by its Institute of Pastoral Studies and School of Social Work.

The scenes are expected to air as part of the upcoming season go Sister Wives, reportedly set to come out next season. The latest season of the show aired in April.

Cheat Sheet writes that the presence of the crew without Kody may imply that much of the season will center around Mariah and Audrey’s engagement and possibly wedding planning.

Since moving to Flagstaff, the outlet reports the small town may not be as welcoming to the series as they anticipated. Janelle and Meri are allegedly living in homes located in no-film zones in the town, meaning they can’t be taped at their houses in the current season.

Christine owns her home in the Arizona town and Robyn’s rental property is reportedly film-friendly. The family also apparently was forced to find a warehouse to film interview segments and reunion shows, which was not an issue at their former home in Vegas.

Questions about whether or not the show would return first surfaced amid reports the family was in severe financial trouble. According to Radar Online, the land owned by Kody and wives Robyn and Christine failed to pay taxes of more than $2,063 last year, accruing interest to the point of more than $2,146. Also, the land owned by Kody, Janelle and Meri owes an initial amount of $1,990 with an interest of $79.63. All this, plus an additional $1,418 in taxes puts the reality TV family at more than $5,634 in the hole with the county alone.

TLC has not officially renewed Sister Wives for Season 14, but signs point to the news coming eventually. If the network stays on the schedule for last season fans could expect to see new episodes in early 2020.